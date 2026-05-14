There is something about ice cream that instantly brings back memories. It could be summer evening walks, family dessert outings, or stopping by a favourite ice cream shop after dinner. In India, ice cream is never just about a scoop in a cup. It is about unique flavours, old-school dessert spots, and iconic creations that people have grown up enjoying for decades.

Now, some of these much-loved Indian ice creams have received global recognition. Food and travel guide TasteAtlas recently released its list of the world's 100 most iconic ice creams, featuring legendary desserts and famous ice cream spots from across the globe. Several Indian favourites made it to the list, showing that the country's dessert scene is just as exciting and memorable as anywhere else in the world.





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TasteAtlas Names India's Most Iconic Ice Creams Among World's Top 100

Here are the Indian ice creams that made it to the global list:

1. Ice Cream Sandwich, K. Rustom & Co., Mumbai

Started in 1953, Mumbai's K. Rustom & Co. is famous for its old-school ice cream sandwiches. Served between crisp wafers instead of bread, these sandwiches are simple, nostalgic, and incredibly popular. Flavours like mango and chocolate continue to draw long queues even today. The dessert has become one of Mumbai's most iconic sweet treats over the years.

2. Death By Chocolate, Corner House, Bengaluru

For Bengaluru locals, Corner House is nothing short of legendary. The brand's famous "Death By Chocolate" made it to the list for good reason. This rich dessert is loaded with layers of chocolate cake, vanilla ice cream, thick chocolate sauce, cream, and nuts.

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3. Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Naturals, Mumbai

Known for using real fruits and natural ingredients, Naturals Ice Cream earned global attention for its tender coconut ice cream. Started in 1984, the brand became popular for keeping its flavours fresh and uncomplicated. The tender coconut variant, filled with real coconut pieces, continues to be a bestseller across the country.

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4. Guava Flavour, Apsara Ice Cream, Mumbai

Mumbai-based Apsara Ice Creams made it to the list with its unique guava ice cream. Inspired by the spicy guava sold by Indian street vendors, this flavour combines sweet fruit with a hint of masala, making it both refreshing and nostalgic. It is one of those flavours that instantly reminds people of Indian street food culture.

5. Gadbad Ice Cream, Pabba's, Mangaluru

A visit to Mangaluru often feels incomplete without trying the famous "Gadbad" at Pabba's. This colourful dessert is packed with layers of ice cream, fruits, jelly, nuts, and syrups, creating a fun mix of flavours and textures. Over the years, Gadbad has become one of coastal Karnataka's most iconic desserts.





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From classic wafer sandwiches to fruity scoops and loaded sundaes, these Indian ice creams show how local flavours and nostalgia continue to win hearts globally.