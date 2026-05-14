With the results of School exams now out, families across the country have been celebrating their children's achievements in different ways. While some parents organised grand celebrations for high scores, others chose quieter and more personal moments to appreciate their children's efforts. Now, one unique celebration by a family from Maharashtra has quickly gone viral on the internet. A video shared on Instagram by a user named Rukhsar Patel showed how she decided to celebrate her son's result uniquely. To mark the occasion, she surprised him with a cake, featuring the picture of his marksheet. What stood out was that her son, Mohammed Zaid Wasim Patel, had not scored exceptionally well, yet his family chose to celebrate his hard work and effort instead of focusing only on the numbers.





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According to the marksheet, the boy secured 57 in English, 44 in Marathi, 56 in Hindi, 59 in Mathematics, 55 in Science & Technology and 49 in Social Sciences. His total came to 276 out of 500 across five subjects, giving him an overall score of 55.2 per cent.

In the viral clip, which has been viewed over 16 million times, the boy can be seen happily cutting the cake, which was decorated with a “55” candle representing his percentage. Family members gathered around him, clapped, cheered and smiled as he celebrated the moment. He was also seen feeding pieces of cake to his loved ones after cutting it.

Watch the full video below:

The video sparked a wide range of reactions online, with many praising the mother for celebrating her son's effort rather than comparing him with others.





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One user said, “This is how every parent should celebrate.”





Another shared, “10th me 95% thee, 12th me bhi 94.8%. Par esi treatment nahi mili.”





Reacting to the comments, the mother responded, “For me, my child's 55 marks are worth more than 95 or 85. Instead of hurting him by scolding or criticising him, I want to keep him happy so that he never feels less than anyone else. Many parents have lost their children because of saying harsh and hurtful things to them.” Her response was praised by many people.