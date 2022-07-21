It is no secret that Kajal Aggarwal is a big-time foodie. Her food choices are usually on the healthy and gluten-free route. The actress explored her inner chef, during the lockdown and ever since she treats us with her culinary tales. We are talking about Kajal's food diaries because she has left us drooling with her latest upload. Wondering what she is gorging? It's a delicious bowl of chia seed pudding. This satisfying delight is loaded with protein, fiber, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. Sharing a picture of chia seed pudding on her Instagram Stories, Kajal Aggarwal even stated the elements which were put together to make the yummy bowl. Her chia seed pudding comprised “gluten-free granola, caramelised banana, coconut milk, and vegan frozen yoghurt.” Despite preparing the yummi-licious pudding, Kajal first sought approval from her nutritionist before relishing it. Take a look:





(Also Read: Actress Kajal Aggarwal Has Left Us With Intense Dark Chocolate Cravings)

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share her amazing and healthy bowl.

Chia seeds are incredibly rich in nutrients, that's why dieticians and nutritionists often suggest including them in the morning diet. Touted for their health benefits for centuries, chia seeds are versatile and can be used in many recipes. You can follow Kajal Aggarwal's footsteps and prepare a chia seed pudding, or check out our collection of recipes.

Here Are Some Delicious Breakfast Recipes For You To Try Inspired By Kajal Aggarwal:

1. Chia Seed Pudding

Check out this easy-peasy and super healthy chia seed pudding recipe. Soak some chia seeds overnight, and chop some fruits on top the next morning. Voila, chia seed pudding is ready.

2. Apple Chia Seed Smoothie

Blend some apple and yoghurt together, add a spoon of peanut butter (if you prefer it), a dash of chia seeds, and a delicious breakfast smoothie is ready.

3. Banana and Almond Porridge

Do you prefer a bowl of porridge for breakfast? Amp up the nutrition quotient by sprinkling some chia seeds on top. Try out this recipe of banana and almond porridge with the goodness of chia seeds.

4. Oatmeal Bowl

This banana peanut butter oatmeal bowl recipe with crunchy chia seeds will keep your hunger pangs in check.





It is suggested that one should consume chia seeds with liquids, eating them raw may cause bloating and gas issues. Happy bingeing!