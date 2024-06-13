A piping hot cup of coffee is the perfect way to start your day. Agreed? Don't know about you but Kajol agrees with us. And, her latest Instagram entry is proof. The actress has decided to teach her Instagram family “How to make coffee?”. Kajol has dropped a video, showing an adorable step-by-step guide. The clip opens to showing Kajol figuring out “how to use the coffee machine.” The text on the clip reads, “Step 1: Figure out how to use the machine.” As she waits for the coffee machine to show its magic, Kajol indulged in “A little chitchat”, which was the “Step 2”. The actress then moved on to “Step 3: Thank the coffee Gods.” In the clip, Kajol can be heard saying, “The coffee Gods have blessed me.” The clip concluded with the actress saying, “My drink for the day.” But it was her caption to which we completely related. Kajol shared the video along with the text, “Step 4: Make another cup because one is never enough”.

Well, this isn't the first time that Kajol has confessed her love for coffee. Earlier, the actress dropped a couple of pictures of herself with a freshly brewed cup of coffee in her hands. The opening frame shows Kajol flashing a million-dollar smile while flaunting the mug to the camera. The next slide shows the actress relishing the coffee. Sharing the post, Kajol wrote, “Everybody should believe in something. I believe I'll go for another round of coffee.”

Before this, Kajol got candid about three different ways to her heart. Of course, there was a coffee connection. Kajol shared an Instagram Stories, expressing her love for the beverage. It included an illustration of a coffee mug with the text, “Coffee club”. The text along with the illustration read, “Ways to my heart: Make me coffee, buy me coffee and be coffee.” Read all about it here.

Apart from her love affair with coffee, Kajol has a big sweet tooth. Don't believe us? Check out her recent Instagram entry on the occasion of World Donut Day.