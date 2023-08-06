Actress Kajol turned a year older on August 5, 2023, and wishes poured in by the minute on Instagram. Kajol Devgan was blessed with celebratory messages from family, friends and well-wishers in the industry. Apart from her incredible filmography, we all know that her love for food is truly unmatchable. Her birthday post too, befittingly, was all about the yummy cake. Kajol took to Instagram to share some pictures from her fun-filled birthday celebrations. And the cake indeed stole the show. Take a look:

"This room and this day was filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can't even name... all I can say is that I am Blessed, I am blessed, I am blessed," wrote Kajol in the caption of the post. "Thank you to all and everyone who loves me... I felt it yesterday from my friends and family to my super awesome fans. Love you right back," she concluded. In the pictures, we could see two pictures of a gorgeous ivory-themed birthday cake with hints of gold. The entire room and even Kajol's outfit seemed to be matching the cake and party's theme. Seeing how prominently the cake was featured in the post, we can surely tell that it must have been delicious!





Kajol often shares hilarious and relatable posts on Instagram. Her witty captions and funny one-liners make fans relate. Recently, she shared a picture with the books she is currently reading. "This weather calls for bhajiyas, coffee and books. #MondayMood," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently starred in the OTT original 'The Trial'. The courtroom drama received appreciation from audiences and critics. She also recently starred in an episode of 'Lust Stories 2', an OTT anthology by four prominent directors.