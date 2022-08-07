There are many reasons why people love coffee so much. Just waking up to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and then, letting it tingle your tastebuds making you feel all energised and relaxed, has a different experience altogether. Coffee lovers keep sipping on the hot brew throughout the day to feel recharged and gather motivation to continue with work. Well, if you share a similar love for coffee, you would surely be able to relate to Kajol's latest post. The actress shared an image on Instagram Stories revealing the three different ways to her heart. And they are all related to coffee. The caption reads, “Ways to my heart: Make me coffee, buy me coffee and be coffee.” Alongside, there was an illustration of a coffee mug and it read, “Coffee club”.





Take a look:

If you have started craving coffee, take a look at this recipe for a cappuccino that you can make for yourself. For this, all you need is milk, cinnamon stick, and ground cinnamon for some flavours and coffee of course. Add sugar if you want.





If you are bored with the regular coffee, go for something like this one. A cup of spiced coffee carries a desi twist with the usage of ginger and cardamom. Serve it with some grated chocolate on top and enjoy.

We like how Kajol is always so expressive about her indulgences. She enjoys several mouth-watering treats every now and then. Kajol really does not shy away from digging in a variety of food items. Once, her Instagram Stories showed finger-licking biryani. The aromatic rice dish looked delectable.





Not just savoury delights, Kajol seems to be a sucker for sweets as well. She once shared a glimpse of her exotic sweet treat. Kajol's Instagram Stories showcased a variety of thin chocolate barks hanging from a wire-like structure. There was brown chocolate with tiny nuts all over it. Next to it was a delectable orange-coloured chocolate, followed by a brown one. We could also spot a white chocolate pistachio bark, hanging right at the end of the string.





Kajol seems to be one of those hardcore coffee lovers who are never shy to express their love for the brew. She has often dropped coffee posts on Instagram making us drool. She once shared a picture of herself where she could be seen holding a freshly-brewed cup of coffee in her hands. Not just that but he also added a note alongside. She stated, “Everybody should believe in something. I believe I will go for another round of coffee.”





We just hope Kajol treats us to more snippets from her gastronomic adventures.