Bollywood actor Kajol is popular not just for her acting talent but also for her quick wit and raw humour. Her interviews and even her Instagram page is proof of that. Of late, Kajol has taken a liking towards the meme culture on social media and often entertains us with different memes centred on her own pictures. We must say, her meme game is quite strong. And she enthralled us again with her latest post that is both funny and clever; all the foodies out there can relate to it.

Kajol, being the unabashed and unapologetic person that she is, gave a befitting reply to all those who questioned her eating habits and made fun of her huge appetite. She posted a picture of herself with a peculiar expression, sitting in front of a plate of food on the table. She wrote on the picture, "Did you just say 'I have a good appetite'! Well, when I'm hungry I can eat you too."

Take a look at the post:

The caption of the post further read, "Is it news to you?" We love the way Kajol admitted and accepted her foodie self. In fact, her followers too are glad to see their favourite actor owning her foodie side. The post has already clocked in 145,800 likes and thousands of comments, within 24 hours of posting.

A fan page replied with, "Nope no news for me. Love you, my fellow foodie."

Another comment read, Well, what can I say? Food is awesome."

One fan wrote, "Hahaha that's so relatable."

Do you also love food and don't care what people say about your appetite? Come and say 'Hi' to us in the comments section below.

