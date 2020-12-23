Viral Recipe: This Double Coconut Cake Spells Indulgence With Every Bite

Viral Recipe: Try this double coconut cake for a divine indulgence.

Highlights A Twitter user shared her recipe for double coconut cake

It was a recipe made by her mother

The decadent cake soon went viral on social media

When it comes to indulgence, cakes are about as delicious as it gets. Layers and layers of soft, crumbly base topped with luscious buttercream icing - it doesn't really get better than cake. Coconut cake is one less-known recipe which not many people have tried baking themselves. But this refreshing and unique cake will surprise you with how delicious it comes out! A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform to share her mother's double coconut cake recipe, and it was a hit with foodies. Take a look:





The double coconut cake recipe that was shared by the user had a neatly printed out recipe dated December 2001 along with several notes scribbled along the sides. There were also remarks such as "Fabulous" and "Excellent" mentioned on top of the recipes. Along with the recipe for the cake, there was also a delicious coconut frosting that the user's mother had made for the cake.

The double coconut cake recipe went viral with foodies on Twitter, garnering more than 4.3k likes and counting. Netizens thanked the user and her mother for sharing such a wonderful recipe. Many wanted to try the interesting and unique creation after seeing how painstakingly the recipe had been curated.





Take a look at some reactions:





What is the one cake recipe that is a must-bake dessert in your family? Tell us in the comments below and your recipe may get featured!







