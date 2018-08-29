9 Incredible Eating Habits According To Ayurveda You Should Adopt Today

Ayurveda is an ancient Hindu system of medicine that goes back 4000 years. It believes in maintaining the balance of bodily system through diet, natural herbs and some yogic practices. The west too has started showing immense interest in the Ayurvedic practices recently.A lot of these Ayurvedic practices are being studied in labs across the world and many of these practices have been shown to have scientific backing too. An ideal Ayurvedic diet talks about many eating habits that have the potential to cure so many of our modern and urban woes. Choosing foods according to your constitution, paying attention to food and eating as per your capacity are some of the Ayurvedic practices that could bring about a great deal of change in your overall well-being.









Here Are Some Good Ayurvedic Eating Habits That You Should Incorporate Today:





1. Do Not Stand And Drink Water





You should avoid drinking and eating food while standing. It is believed that by standing and drinking, you disrupt the balance of fluids in the body, which may lead to a greater accumulation of fluids in the joints causing arthritis. Drinking water in a standing position also tends to negatively hamper your kidneys. According to Ayurveda expert, Dr. Dhanvantri Tyagi, the Rig Vedas do mention postures; however, it is ambiguous. In the science of Ayurveda, "this particular clause is not explicitly mentioned. It is more to do with the fact that any food item must be eaten slowly. Eating slowly facilitates the digestion process and the same is true for water."

(Also Read: 7 Ayurvedic Tips to Drink Water that You Didn't Know!)





You should avoid drinking and eating food while standing.









2. Eat Foods According To Season: Always choose foods according to season. Foods like gur and ghee are warm in nature, and hence, they are best consumed in winters. On the other hand, curd is of cooling nature. If eaten in winters they may aggravate cold by increasing mucous in your throat. Always consume fruits that are in season.





(Also Read: Why Are We Always Told to Eat Seasonal Food?)



