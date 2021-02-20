Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Enjoy Their Favourite Meals From A Mumbai Restaurant

Kareena and Karisma enjoyed a lavish meal.

Highlights Kareena and Karisma Kapoor had their favourite food from a restaurant.

They both shared pics of their respective meals.

See what food the Kapoor sisters had delivered at home.

We all have our certain favourites from the restaurants we frequently visit. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor received their favourite meals at home from a popular Mumbai restaurant. The Kapoor sisters shared pictures of the decadent meals on their Instagram stories and all the dishes that we can see are making us drool. Kareena got delivered a desi Indian spread comprising biryani, seekh kebab, naan and chicken curry, all accompanied with green chutney and raita. Karisma enjoyed a mixed platter of Indian biryani with raita, and chicken tikka paired with green chutney, along with Italian penne pasta in tomato sauce and spaghetti in white sauce, both of which came with a dip.





Here are the pictures of the meals:





Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Cute Pic Of Taimur And Inaaya Sharing Poolside Brunch)





Both the meals look super tempting and we can imagine Kareena and Karisma relishing it to the fullest. Kareena thanked the restaurant where the food came from and expressed her feeling with the caption: "Happy in my tummy". And Karisma wrote in her post: Yum, all our favourites from Pali village cafe and Pali Bhavan."

(Also Read: Watch: Soha Ali Khan's Video Of Daughter Inaaya Making Rotis Is Too Cute To Miss)





Promoted

Enjoying your favourite meal from one of your favourite restaurants, in the comfort of your home - don't we all love doing it? Kareena and Karisma, both are foodies just like us and their regular posts revealing their occasional indulgence are a proof.





Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan soon and it's good to see her satiating all her pregnancy cravings with delicious foods.









