Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Cute Pic Of Taimur And Inaaya Sharing Poolside Brunch

Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya Naumi Khemu on her Instagram handle. The kids looked happy while sharing a meal after a swimming session.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: February 06, 2021 13:42 IST

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu enjoy their Saturday brunch.

Weekends are for day-time chilling. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made the most of the Saturday with a chill-out session along with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and kids. Kareena and Saif, apparently, hosted a poolside brunch at the terrace of their new home. Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya Naumi Khemu on her Instagram handle. The kids looked happy in their towel robes while sharing a meal after a swimming session. 

In the picture, Taimur can be seed flashing a big smile to the camera while Inaaya has her own share of laugh. A large steel plate that looked like a traditional thaali is kept on the table in front of them. Next to it are steel bowls, glass and cutlery. In the plate, there is a yellow-coloured snack that could be a corn fritter. Next to it is a blob of brown coloured treat. Kareena captioned the image as "Aren't they just a-maize-ing? #TimAndInni

(Also Read: Angad Bedi Cuts Birthday Cakes With Daughter, Twice; Neha Dhupia Shares Video)

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The reference to maize made us assume that the brunch was made with the cereal grain. Kareena also wrote in the picture - "PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either." It was meant for Saif and Kunal sitting on a couch in the background.

Looks like Kareena Kapoor is enjoying the last of her pregnancy days before the arrival of her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. This involves indulging in her favourite foods too. Just a couple of days back, she shared a picture of the crunchy, chocolatey candy called Nutties that made us drool too. 
 

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

