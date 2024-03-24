Who doesn't love pizza? From the classic Margherita to toppings featuring veggies, paneer or chicken, this Italian delight has several delectable varieties. And guess what? Just like the rest of us, film stars also have a hard time resisting this yummy dish. Need proof? Head straight to Rhea Kapoor's Instagram handle. The diva, who recently co-produced the film Crew, posted a picture from the movie sets where the cast and the director can be seen having a pizza party. In the fun video, Kriti Sanon can be heard saying, “So this is my eighth slice.” When asked, Kareena said that she was relishing her seventh slice. After that, director Rajesh A Krishnan can be seen pointing at Kareena and saying, “This one is going to be lifting Divya (Kriti's character in Crew) now.” To this, Kareena humorously says, “That's why I have to eat one more.”





While sharing the video, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo, Kriti Sanon. Tabu missed you!"







Kriti also posted a sneak peek of the pizza party on her Instagram stories. In the short clip, she can be heard asking Kareena, "Bebo, what number?", in reference to the pizza slices she is eating. She responds, "Just shut up. I knew you would judge me". "I'm not judging you at all. I'm just asking. I want people to know we eat," Kriti tells her. Then Kareena reveals that she has reached her 9th slice of pizza! Take a look at the screengrab below:

After watching Kriti Sanon And Kareena Kapoor indulge in pizza, are you craving some too? Here are some easy recipes to try this weekend:

1. Pepperoni Pizza

A classic favourite, pepperoni pizza features savoury slices of pepperoni atop a layer of melted mozzarella cheese and tangy tomato sauce. Its irresistible combination of flavours makes it a go-to choice for pizza lovers worldwide. Click here for the recipe.

2. Chicken Pizza

Packed with tender pieces of seasoned chicken, this pizza offers a hearty and satisfying option. The chicken pairs well with ingredients like onions, bell peppers, and barbecue sauce for a delicious twist. Recipe here.

3. Margherita Pizza

A timeless Italian classic, Margherita pizza showcases simplicity at its finest. Topped with fragrant basil leaves, and creamy mozzarella cheese, this pizza celebrates the natural flavours of its ingredients. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Wholegrain Pizza

For those seeking a healthier option, wholegrain pizza offers a nutritious alternative. With a whole wheat crust that provides a hearty texture and added fibre, this pizza can be customised with a variety of toppings for a wholesome meal. Detailed recipe here.

5. Kebab and Paneer Pizza

Combining the flavours of succulent kebab meat and rich paneer, this pizza offers a delightful fusion of Indian and Italian cuisines. The spicy kebab complements the creamy paneer, creating a unique and flavorful pizza experience. Check out the recipe here.





