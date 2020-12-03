SEARCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Are Ultimate Coffee Lovers And Here's Proof

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan both took to social media to share their love for coffee. Take a look at their posts!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 03, 2020 13:50 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor love their coffee.

Coffee isn't just a drink, it's a whole other feeling. Caffeine addicts can't do without a cup of coffee to wake them up in the morning. The beverage is known to refresh and rejuvenate, and also tantalise the tastebuds with every sip. A creamy Latte or a velvety Mocha, a bittersweet Cappuccino or a delicious cold brew - there's so much to choose from when it comes to coffee. It came as no surprise when the Kapoor sisters - Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan both took to social media to share their love for the divine brew. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor is a self-admitted coffee lover, and she regularly shares her love for the beverage on her social media handles. It was no surprise for her followers to see her Instagram story wishing them a Good Morning, proclaiming, "It's Coffee o'clock." Along with the post about coffee, Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture of some homemade blueberry muffins. She asked her followers to vote if they would like to have the muffins or not, with an overwhelming majority voting 'Yes'. Take a look:

However, the interesting part was that within a span of few hours from Karisma Kapoor's story, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan too posted an Instagram reel on her handle clearly displaying her love for coffee. "Breakfast with Beboo," she wrote along with a few pictures of her drinking coffee while sitting in the sun. The song playing in the background was Death bed (coffee for your head) by Powfu ft. Beabadoobee. The entire video by Kareena Kapoor Khan was too relatable, especially for coffee lovers. Watch the video here:

Do you think the Kapoor sisters' posts about coffee were a coincidence? Or does the love for the drink run in the Kapoor genes? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Tags:  Kareena Kapoor KhanKarisma KapoorCoffee
