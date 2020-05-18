Kareena Kapoor 'Devours' This Chocolate Cake Made By Sister Karisma Kapoor (See Pics Inside)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium

Kareena recently joined Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie

While you were busy cribbing about your Monday blues, Kareena Kapoor chose to chow down a generous piece of cake. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest actors of our generation; but it looks like even she breaks sometimes, especially if there is a drool-worthy chocolate cake, covered in ganache lying in front. So what is so special about the cake, you ask? Besides the fact that it looks absolutely scrummy, the cake was made by her elder sister and former Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor!







In her caption to the post that Kareena shared on Monday, she wrote, "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor...

And yes, that's Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in." And we did zoom in to find a pensive Saif Ali Khan. We are still wondering, if he got his share of cake.





(Also Read: Revealed! Kareena Kapoor Khan's Week-Long Diet Plan For 'Chandigarh Mein' Song)





Off late, Karisma has developed quite a knack for baking it seems. A couple of days ago she posted a picture of chocolate cupcakes on her Instagram handles as well. And that's not all- she has been baking a fair amount for her family and friends too during lockdown. In her reply to Kareena's heart-warming post she wrote, "Yay ! Glad lockdown has come to good use and I can bake for my family and friends."







How have you been spending time in lockdown? Is there anything delicious you have attempted your hands at, do write to us in the comments section below.















