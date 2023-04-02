Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her love for a simple yet nutritious Maharashtrian meal on her Instagram story. The actress, known for her love for home-cooked food, received the meal from her friend Mallika Bhat and shared a picture of the lunch that consisted of Varan, Aloo and Bhath. Kareena expressed her appreciation for her friend's cooking skills, and captioned the image, "When @mallika bhat sends you food..you know it's the best lunch ever." Mallika also reposted Kareena's story and added a sticker saying, "ENJOY MY BEBOLAS" with a "BON APPETIT" greeting.





Take a look at the picture:

Varan Bhat is a simple Maharashtrian dish that combines dal and rice, making it a staple comfort food for many Maharashtrian households. It is packed with protein and carbs, making it a nutritious dish that can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner. Some people also add simple aloo sabzi to complete the meal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for homemade food is no secret, and her social media posts often feature her enjoying meals with her loved ones. She also regularly shares snippets of her life with her fans on her Instagram handle, giving them a glimpse of her personal and professional life.





If you want to try making the Maharashtrian Varan and Bhat recipe, you can check out the full recipe on Kareena's Instagram page. The simple recipe is easy to follow and can be made with easily available ingredients.