Lights, camera, office dinners! Move over Hollywood, because the Korean and Indian office cultures are taking centre stage in a viral Instagram video. If you're a K-drama fanatic, you're probably no stranger to the formal and structured "Hoe-sik" dinner. But hold on to your chopsticks, because Indian office dinners are about to give them a run for their money. The Instagram video was posted by a Korean woman (korean.g1) who revealed insider details about the unique customs and quirks of office dinners in India and Korea. Take a look:





In the first half of the video, one can see, the Korean "Hoe-sik" dinner, where co-workers gather to feast on mouth-watering dishes and clink glasses after a long day at work. But this dinner party is far from casual. The video spills all the tea on these events' unique customs and quirks, including the proper way to pour a shot of soju. It's all about respecting your elders and following strict etiquette.

Now, let's switch to the second part of the video where Indian office dinners are breaking all the rules in the best way possible. The video showcases a colourful and vibrant scene where employees let loose and dance together to the beats of Bollywood songs. That's right, you heard it here first, it's a party! The woman who shared the video captions it, "Enjoyed first company dinner party in India. I've never expected to dance with bosses but the Bollywood songs in the restaurant made me dance. and there was a lot of excitement from my co-workers plus I don't drink alcohol, but nobody forced me to drink so I could enjoy myself a lot! I'll surely miss last night's gathering. Do you have any experience with company dinner episodes? Share with me. (sic)"

The woman's enjoyable time in India garnered positive reactions from social media users. Some expressed their hope for her to have a pleasant stay in the country, while others took a trip down memory lane, sharing their own office party experiences.





One Instagram user (american0_chowachowa) wrote, "Dance is a must at any gathering whether anyone knows how to dance or not. Just enjoy no one cares."





"That's great you're enjoying your work and people's company in India," wrote another user (nyasa544).





"bruh Korean dining etiquette's intimidating." commented another user.