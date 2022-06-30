After a while of travelling outside, we get homesick and start missing that 'ghar ka khana'. Whether you are travelling inside India or to a foreign location, at the end of the day, we want to relish our favourite Indian food. Be it dal chawal, roti sabzi, or even khichdi- anything seems comforting at that time. And Kareena Kapoor finds comfort and solace in a bowl of chicken biryani! The actress is currently in London with her family. She checked into the UK last week, and ever since her trip began, she has been sharing her moments with her fans. From having her favourite coffee at a cafe to attending The Rolling Stones concert, Kareena and Saif are indeed having the best time.





(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor And Malaika Arora Are Drooling Over This Fish Curry; Guess The Chef!)





Recently, as the actress took to Instagram to share another one of her moments from the trip, she was seen enjoying chicken biryani. In the story, she wrote, "Amazing food." She also tagged the award-winning North Indian restaurant in the UK called Copper Chimney. Take a look at her story here:

Kareena Kapoor enjoyed this biryani

As Kareena is a big-time foodie, it comes as a no surprise that her favourite food is biryani. Time and again, the actress has proven her love for the same. She often posts about having a yummy biryani and even makes it herself! So, if you also want to enjoy a plate just like Kareena's, here we bring you a quick and easy recipe for chicken biryani. Take a look at it below:





(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Weekend Binge Featured Healthy Cake And Yummy Coffee)

Chicken Biryani Recipe: Here's How To Make Chicken Biryani

Marinate the chicken in curd, coriander leaves, turmeric powder, cumin powder, pepper powder, and salt. Place a pressure cooker on low flame, and add cumin seeds, bay leaves, cinnamon, anise, cardamom, cloves, ginger-garlic, and chopped onions. Once the onion is soft, add the marinated chicken and mix well. Next, add tomatoes and green chillies, and stir. Once the tomatoes are mushy, add red chilli powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, and black pepper. Add the soaked rice to the pressure cooker and pour in water. Let the rice and the chicken cook. Take it out after two whistles and enjoy!





Click here for the full recipe of this easy chicken biryani.





Try it yourself, and let us know how it turned out for you!