As we bid adieu to the scorching summers, it is time to welcome monsoons with open arms. The first showers have hit several parts of India such as Mumbai, where temperatures have cooled down considerably. Rains and delicious food go hand-in-hand with Indians across the world gorging on crispy pakoras and endless cups of tea. If you thought you were alone in these monsoon food cravings, you couldn't be farther from the truth. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an Instagram story of her enjoying a rainy evening with some yummy treats by her side. Take a look:

Chai biscuit is the evergreen combination that Kareena Kapoor Khan devoured.

"Baarish, Bourbon aur chai," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in her Instagram story along with red heart emojis. "The best feeling," she said about the evergreen combination which makes for a perfect tea-time. In the picture, we could see her personalised mug of tea with a 'K' embellished in it along with a plate full of chocolate cream biscuits. She shared the photograph on Wednesday evening right after Mumbai had experienced its first rains of the season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite the self-confessed foodie as she keeps sharing photos of what she's eating everyday. Recently, the actress was seen eating yummy South Indian-style rice, sambhar and thoran - a combination that she called her 'favourite meal'. Take a look:







(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor And Malaika Arora Are Drooling Over This Fish Curry; Guess The Chef!)





Kareena Kapoor Khan had recently become a mother again, although the baby's name and pictures have been kept under wraps. This is her second child with Saif Ali Khan. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan had wrapped up shooting for 'Lal Singh Chaddha' alongside actor Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Oscar-winning classic 'Forrest Gump' and is slated for a 2021 release.