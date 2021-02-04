Kareena Kapoor's Latest Sweet Indulgence Will Make You Nostalgic; Here's Why (See Pic)

Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan.

Highlights Kareena Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie

She keeps sharing her food shenanigans on Instagram

Her latest story will take you down memory lane

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be satiating all her cravings these days, be it a lavish spread of dal makhani, kebab and chaats or a table full of rich chocolate desserts. But her latest food craving has left us nostalgic. Kareena took to Instagram stories to share her latest indulgence - 'Nutties'. If you've grown up in the era of 80's and 90's, you would know the joy of noshing over candies like Nutties. The crunchy, chocolatey candy used to be one of the most popular ones and perhaps we all have special memories attached with it. The diva shared her joy with a picture of the candy and it is sure to take you down a nostalgic trip too! Have a look:





Nutties is one of the most popular candies from our childhood.

'Reliving my childhood ufff...yumm' Kareena wrote on the post along with several GIFs including that of a candy, chocolate, hearts and 'Sugar Rush'. Seems like it isn't just a candy, it's a feeling - don't you think? Kareena is expecting her second child and is clearly catering to all that she's craving. In the recent past, the actor has clearly expressed how she's a self-confessed foodie and we are definitely looking forward to see more of it!

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Lal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan.







