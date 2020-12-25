Kareena Kapoor Revealed Taimur's Favourite Christmas Food; See Him Digging Into The Feast

Taimur Ali Khan can be seen enjoying his favourite Christmas food.

Festive celebrations may be dampened a bit this year but social media updates did not let us miss any of it. Our favourite celebrities indulged in Christmas celebrations with full gusto and kept the festive cheer alive. Internet sensation Taimur Ali Khan too had his share of festive fun with his favourite Christmas food. To the delight of his scores of fans, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a picture of Taimur digging into the special meal. And it made us really drool.



Kareena Kapoor, on her Instagram handle, posted a picture of Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ai Khan and herself in the frame standing next to the dining table adorned with the Christmas feast. While Saif and Kareena are happily posing for the picture, Taimur is aloof and minding his own business - relishing a plate full of turkey. Kareena captioned the picture with - "Someone loves turkey."







Here's the pic shared by Kareena Kapoor:



Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had quite a Christmas celebration. In another picture shared by Kareena Kapoor earlier, the couple could be seen enjoying a lavish spread in the company of Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Ibrahim Khan, Samaira Kapoor Adar Poonawalla and others.



The dinner table looked exquisite with a wide variety of Christmas-special food, flanked with candelabra, goblets, flowers and shiny cutlery. Roasted turkey was accompanied by mashed potatoes, spinach salad, Brussels sprouts, and of course, chocolate cake.





Craving roasted turkey on the table and sharing with the entire family is an age-old Christmas tradition. We just can't wait to have ours.















