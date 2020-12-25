Shilpa Shetty Shares Two Of Her Favourite Christmas Recipes With A Healthy Spin (See Recipe Video)

On the eve of Christmas, Shilpa took to Instagram to share her two favourite Christmas recipes.

Christmas is the time to make merry and indulge in soul-satiating delicacies with your loved ones. From plum cake to mince pie, puddings to roast chicken, the festivities are full of mouth-watering treats that we simply can't get enough of. And that is also when we forget all about our diets and go all out! But actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has a solution to even that. The diva, who is a self-confessed foodie, keeps sharing healthy recipe videos on her Youtube channel.





On the eve of Christmas, Shilpa took to Instagram to share her two favourite Christmas recipes - Baked Kalkals and Healthy Fruit Cake. Look at the video she shared:





"Tough times cannot break our festive spirit, so even if I can't bring you a new recipe this time around... here are two of my favourite Christmas recipes that you can try this year: Baked Kalkals and Healthy Fruit Cake. Let's eat healthy & stay safe, while we maintain necessary protocols, this festive season. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!" wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption.





Kalkal is a deep-fried sweet pastry from the Goan cuisine, traditionally made during the Christmas festivities. It usually comes in the shape of balls from the dough (made with maida and ghee, and is deep-fried) but Shilpa's recipe uses whole wheat flour and coconut sugar for the balls, which are then baked to perfection.





Fruit cake, on the other hand, also has maida and sugar, but Shilpa used semolina and ginger powder mixed with fruit juice-soaked dry fruits. She drizzled freshly-made jam on the top of the cake slices. Sugar-free, healthy and absolutely delicious! Perhaps that's the mantra Shilpa follows for her diet as well.





We are pretty sure this is the best way to make your Christmas treats a healthier. Try these yummy recipes from Shilpa Shetty's kitchen at home and share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.







