SEARCH
  • News
  • Taimur Ali Khan's 4th Birthday Menu Was All About 'Cake, Cake And More Cake' (See Pics Inside)

Taimur Ali Khan's 4th Birthday Menu Was All About 'Cake, Cake And More Cake' (See Pics Inside)

Taimur turned 4 yesterday on 20t December, 2020 and had a lovely celebration with family with loads of cake on the table!

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: December 21, 2020 12:10 IST

Reddit
Taimur Ali Khan's 4th Birthday Menu Was All About 'Cake, Cake And More Cake' (See Pics Inside)

Taimur's cake aptly explained the 4-year old's love for horse-riding!

Highlights
  • Taimur Ali Khan turned 4 years-old on December 20, 2020
  • He celebrated his birthday by cutting a decadent chocolate cake
  • Kareena took to Instagram to share some glimpses from the day

Internet's favourite, Taimur Ali Khan turned 4 yesterday on 21st December 2020 and parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan left no stone unturned to celebrate the big day. While many celebs wished the little one on Instagram tagging Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor's wish gave us a glimpse of what's on the birthday dinner menu! Arjun while posting a cute picture of the little one asked Kareena 'the menu for today' to which she replied 'The menu is cake, cake and more cake!' Take a look:

(Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan Caught Eating Fries, Guess The Celeb Photographer (Hint: It's Not Kareena Kapoor))

drn1sijo

Turns out, it was true! Later in the day, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram stories to give a sneak-peak of Taimur's cake that perhaps aptly explained the 4-year old's love for horse-riding! As per pictures that went viral on Instagram, the family went for horse-riding in the afternoon and later celebrated Taimur's birthday with a decadent chocolate cake, decorated with white chocolate ganache and shaped as a horse shoe! Kareena, while sharing some adorable pictures from the cake-cutting, thanked Gallops Restaurant in South Mumbai for the beautiful cake. Look at the lovely pictures:

Newsbeep

(Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan's Latest Pictures While Making Chocolates Are All Things Adorable (Pics Inside))

blthpbhg
Taimur's 4th birthday cake perhaps described his love for horse-riding.
6difq8ig
Kareena posted this adorable family picture on Instagram stories.

In the evening, the proud parents hosted close family members at home, including Kareena's parents, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan with husband and actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. Soha and Karisma shared some polaroid snaps from the night, one of which had the entire clan ready to cheer Taimur as he cuts two chocolate cakes. Take a look:

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

8ah0ccf8
l49rhi4g



Doesn't it look like a perfect, cozy celebration? Here's wishing the little munchkin a very happy birthday!

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Taimur Ali KhanKareena KapoorTaimur Ali Khan Birthay
11 Best Celebrity Food Moments Of 2020 That Left Us Amazed
11 Best Celebrity Food Moments Of 2020 That Left Us Amazed
Study Found Omega 3 Fatty Acids Good For Heart Rate Recovery; 5 Foods You Can Add To Your Diet
Study Found Omega 3 Fatty Acids Good For Heart Rate Recovery; 5 Foods You Can Add To Your Diet

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 