Taimur Ali Khan's 4th Birthday Menu Was All About 'Cake, Cake And More Cake' (See Pics Inside)

Taimur's cake aptly explained the 4-year old's love for horse-riding!

Highlights Taimur Ali Khan turned 4 years-old on December 20, 2020

He celebrated his birthday by cutting a decadent chocolate cake

Kareena took to Instagram to share some glimpses from the day

Internet's favourite, Taimur Ali Khan turned 4 yesterday on 21st December 2020 and parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan left no stone unturned to celebrate the big day. While many celebs wished the little one on Instagram tagging Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor's wish gave us a glimpse of what's on the birthday dinner menu! Arjun while posting a cute picture of the little one asked Kareena 'the menu for today' to which she replied 'The menu is cake, cake and more cake!' Take a look:





Turns out, it was true! Later in the day, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram stories to give a sneak-peak of Taimur's cake that perhaps aptly explained the 4-year old's love for horse-riding! As per pictures that went viral on Instagram, the family went for horse-riding in the afternoon and later celebrated Taimur's birthday with a decadent chocolate cake, decorated with white chocolate ganache and shaped as a horse shoe! Kareena, while sharing some adorable pictures from the cake-cutting, thanked Gallops Restaurant in South Mumbai for the beautiful cake. Look at the lovely pictures:

Taimur's 4th birthday cake perhaps described his love for horse-riding.

Kareena posted this adorable family picture on Instagram stories.

In the evening, the proud parents hosted close family members at home, including Kareena's parents, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan with husband and actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. Soha and Karisma shared some polaroid snaps from the night, one of which had the entire clan ready to cheer Taimur as he cuts two chocolate cakes. Take a look:





Doesn't it look like a perfect, cozy celebration? Here's wishing the little munchkin a very happy birthday!







