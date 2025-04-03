Bollywood's favourite BFFs, Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, are known for their playful camaraderie, often teasing each other on social media. This time, the duo's fun banter revolves around Kareena's love for tea. In a now-viral video, Kareena is caught candidly asking for “chai without sugar”, seemingly unaware that she's being recorded. Karan, unable to resist, jumped in on the fun. On Thursday morning, he reposted the clip on his Instagram stories, captioning it, “Kareena's tea mantra – chai with no sugar.” Not one to hold back, Kareena played along, responding with a witty comeback. Sharing the post, she quipped, “I should have asked for my cheese toast too.” Karan, of course, added his signature touch, captioning the clip, “It's her tea time!!! Bebo”, followed by a string of laughing emojis.





Kareena Kapoor and her obsession with tea is quite relatable to us. Agree?