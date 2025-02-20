Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for food is no secret. The actress often takes to social media to share glimpses of her culinary adventures, leaving her fans craving for more. From indulging in decadent desserts to savouring exotic cuisines, Kareena's food diaries are a treat for anyone who loves food. However, there's one ingredient that holds a special place in her heart - cheese! Recently, on her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a foodie confession that was relatable to all cheese lovers. She reshared Lana Black's post, which read, "I feel like cheese is the glue that holds my life together." Atop it, the actress added, "My Truth," followed by a star and a smiling cat with heart eyes emoji. Take a look:

That's not the first time; here are some other instances where Kareena revealed her love for cheese:

1. Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Christmas 2024

Kareena Kapoor's Christmas celebrations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids was filled with lots of cake and cheese. She posted a series of pictures from her vacation in London alongside her family. But what caught our attention was the scrumptious meals she relished there. The actress savoured cups of black coffee, delicious chocolate cakes, fine wine, pancakes, and so much more. One slide of her post also featured bowls of molten and cube cheese.

2. Kareena Kapoor Reveals Love For Cheese-Based Dishes In Instagram AMA Session

Kareena Kapoor never shies from accepting her love for scrumptious indulgences. During one AMA session on Instagram, a fan asked about her comfort food, and in reply, she said, "Bahut lambi list hai [The list is too long]," adding, "Pizza, khichdi, kadi chawal, biryani, goes on and on and on."

3. Kareena Kapoor's Pizza Party With Kriti Sanon Amid Shoot

Any wonder what accompanies Kareena Kapoor on her shoots? Cheese overloaded pizzas. Earlier, Rhea Kapoor posted a video featuring her pizza party with Kriti Sanon at the Crew sets. In the clip, the Jab We Met star was seen gorging upon cheesy pizzas, stimulating our hunger for some delicious indulgences.

4. Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Relishing A Pot Of Fondue

Just like Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan also seems to be a cheese lover. Once, the duo was seen digging into the Swiss favourite - a pot of fondue. The actress shared a snap on her Instagram stories, and Saif's expression says it all. FYI: Fondue is a thick soupy liquid made of melted cheese and wine, usually served with bread.





