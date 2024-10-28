Hi foodies, Karisma Kapoor's latest Instagram update is a treat for you all. The actress, her sister Kareena Kapoor and their friend Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar at his home, where he hosted a delightful meal for close friends. In true foodie spirit, Karisma shared a snapshot of the spread on her Instagram Stories, giving us a glimpse of the mouthwatering selection. The table featured an impressive charcuterie board, featuring an array of cured meats like prosciutto and salami, complemented by a variety of cheeses, including cheddar and brie. Fresh fruits like grapes and berries added a refreshing touch, while veggie sticks – carrots and celery – offered a healthy crunch. To pair with the meats and cheeses, an assortment of crackers and breads was laid out, along with small bowls of dips and sauces. In her caption, Karisma tagged Kareena, Maheep and Karan. She wrote, “This plate can only be at Kjo's True Love”





Karisma Kapoor often treats fans to glimpses of her food moments. A few days ago, while she was in New Delhi for the Lakme x FDCI Fashion Week, the actress took a break from the buzz to enjoy a relaxed coffee chat. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a close-up of their cosy coffee time. The picture showed two cups of frothy coffee with a rich texture and two delicious cookies on a small plate. “Coffee and Chats,” she wrote, adding two red heart emojis. Full story here.

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor celebrated Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, with a special Vishu Sadya feast arranged by her friends. She shared a photo of the feast on Instagram, showing it was served the traditional way – on a banana leaf. The Sadya was full of classic dishes like sharkara upperi, banana chips, various pickles, inji puli, aviyal, kaalan, thoran, olan, pachadi, pulissery, kichchadi, kootukari, parippu and sambar, among others. Click here to read the full story.





Karisma Kapoor never fails to wow us with her foodilicious shenanigans.