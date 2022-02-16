Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor turned 75 years old on 15th February 2022. A plethora of wishes poured in from family, friends and fans on this milestone moment. Randhir Kapoor's 75th February was an immensely joyous occasion for the Kapoor family, who reunited to celebrate the day. We saw the entire Kapoor clan in the photographs from Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebrations. Karisma and Kareena Kapoor shared plenty of pictures from the birthday party, and of course, the stellar birthday cake was what captured our attention. Take a look:

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Unique Birthday Cake Is The Best Thing In The Party Pics)





"Papa loving," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the caption of the post. Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Saba Pataudi replied in the comments section, wishing Randhir Kapoor a happy birthday. In the click, Karisma Kapoor was posing with her father. A delicious cake with the numbers '75' was kept before the father-daughter duo. The yellow and blue pastel-coloured cake was beautifully decorated with macaroons and stars.





What a great way to mark Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday with some delicious treats! Kareena Kapoor too had shared a story with a family picture of the Kapoor clan. We could also spot Saif Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria in the photograph. "Best days are with family," she wrote in the click. Take a look:

(Also Read: Inside The Menu Of Rhea Kapoor's Girls Night With Kareena, Karisma, Masaba, And More)





Both Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are huge foodies and we have seen proof of this multiple times. From their mutual love for coffee to sharing fresh desserts, the Kapoor sisters have done it all. In January 2022, they broke their resolution to follow a healthy diet by relishing a classic dessert - strawberries and cream. "Continuing the healthy Monday," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the caption of the post. Take a look:

What did you think of the Kapoor family's delicious foodie diaries? Tell us in the comments below.