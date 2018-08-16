Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: The Sacred Games Actor's Cake Looks Like A Delicious Chocolate Explosion! (See Pics)

Highlights Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 48th birthday today

Saif Ali Khan's birthday cake looked simply gorgeous

"We Love You Saifu", read the message on the birthday cake

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 48th birthday today and the Kapoor clan just can't keep calm. Pictures from Saif Ali Khan's midnight birthday bash are all over the internet. Apart from his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's, albeit private, birthday party saw a number of other people in attendance like his sister Soha Ali Khan Pataudi and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu. Saif Ali Khan's kids, Sarah Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan, were also there for their dad's birthday part, which was celebrated complete with balloons and a superb-looking chocolate cake. The only one who was missing in Khan's birthday celebrations was the adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who has a penchant for making everyone fall in love with him, whenever he makes an appearance.





Saif Ali Khan's birthday cake looked simply gorgeous and the golden cake topper said "We Love You Saifu", alluding to the Sacred Games actor's nickname. We're not sure where the cake was ordered from, or who designed it, but it looked like a chocolate explosion, with chocolate cookies, chocolate candies and other assorted chocolate goodies used for decoration. We're guessing Saif is a chocolate-lover? Have a look:





Saif Ali Khan's birthday cake





Saif Ali Khan is not there on any social media website, but sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor posted a number of pictures of the happy gathering on her Instagram stories and in her feed. Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan also posted a number of pictures from the bash on her Instagram page. And might we say, the good-looking Saif doesn't appear a day older than 30 years in any of the pictures!





A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 15, 2018 at 11:59am PDT





On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has been making waves by his sensational role in the popular Hindi web series 'Sacred Games', which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a leading role. He also starred in two Bollywood films: Chef in 2017 and Kalakandi in 2018. We wish Saif Ali Khan a very happy 48th birthday!







