Karisma Kapoor 's Decadent 'Comfort Food' Is All We Are Craving In This Lockdown (See Pics)

Karisma Kapoor's delectable Instagram post made us drool!

If there's a silver lining in this entire lockdown situation amid Coronavirus pandemic, it has to be the creative side that many of us have been exploring. With a lot of time in hand and nowhere to go out, many have taken up cooking at home. So much that people have been cooking there comfort meals, which they are craving at home. Joining the league, many Bollywood celebrities are cooking up a storm in their kitchens.





Actor Karisma Kapoor has been experimenting in the kitchen too with some stellar dishes. After she put together a wholesome south-Indian breakfast at home recently, she has now moved to baking something, which she calls her 'comfort food' too! The mother of two on Wednesday took to the photo-sharing app, Instagram, to share the picture of a huge piece of a decadent-looking chocolate cake. She wrote in the caption, "What's ur go to comfort food? Mine is a big piece of #chocolatecake (made by me) Let me know what's urs?" Take a look at the post:





(Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Makes Delicious Sunday Brunch For Easter (See Pics Inside))





The cake piece sure looks like a heaven for every cake lover! A cake this rich and delicious is sure to be a comfort food for many. Don't you agree? And it seems quite delectable too; Karisma's daughter Samaira Kapur's comment on her post proved that. She wrote 'it was so yum' on the post which Karisma too acknowledged with emoticons.





With so many delicious meals coming out of our celebrities' kitchens are giving us major cooking goals. Can't wait to see more and more delicious meals cooked by our favourite actors before the lockdown ends.







