Karisma Kapoor Makes Delicious Sunday Brunch For Easter (See Pics Inside)

Karisma Kapoor's delectable Sunday brunch made us drool!

Highlights Karisma Kapoor made delicious pancakes at home for Easter

Her meal comprised of Oatmeal, banana, walnuts and honey too

She also dressed up for the festival

Nationwide lockdown has been imposed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic. Although this period of quarantine can often get dreary and monotonous, Karisma Kapoor didn't let it dampen her spirits as she spread some cheer on the festival of Easter. Easter is celebrated every year to mark the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. It is an important festival celebrated by many people across the globe, and India too! Karisma Kapoor celebrated the festival at home by cooking a delectable Sunday brunch, which caught our attention. Take a look at her Instagram stories:





She took her Easter-special Sunday brunch a level higher with some delicious pancakes that she made! The recipe was first prepped in a mixer, by making the batter for the pancakes. Karisma Kapoor made the batter with ingredients such as oatmeal, banana, cinnamon and chunks of walnut. Once the batter was prepared, it was then cooked in a heated pan, tossing it on both sides for best results. Further, the Easter-special pancakes were topped with Manuka honey, making the results even more droolworthy!

Karisma Kapoor also spread the festive cheer with a funky dress that she donned, completing her look with heels too! She shared her picture in an Instagram post, saying, "Since no one is near..decided to dress up to spread some cheer on Easterr! (even wore heels). Happy Easter all!"





Karisma Kapoor recently made her digital debut with the webseries 'Mentalhood'. Her social media presence is also quite active and buzzing. She had earlier cooked a delicious South Indian spread. She made idlis, two kinds of chutney, as well as sambhar. The actress even baked a decadent chocolate cake at home for her family. We hope to see more such glipmses of her cooking diaries soon!







