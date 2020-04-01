Karisma Kapoor Enjoys 'Simple Pleasures' At Home. Can You Guess What She Ate?

Karisma Kapoor ate a delicious lunch.

Staying at home is all about enjoying the simple pleasures, whether it is cooking, eating, or even reconnecting with loved ones! Karisma Kapoor is one such actress who made the best of her days at home with a simple pleasure that she relished. Can you guess what it was that she ate? The actress uploaded an Instagram story of a simple gobhi parantha that she ate at home. The picture of it was tempting, and she posted it with an even more alluring question. Take a look at her Instagram story:





"Simple pleasures. #gobiparantha," wrote Karisma Kapoor in her Instagram story. She further asked her followers the question, "Want to join in?" and gave the options of yes or no in the Instagram poll. At the time of writing this story, 87% of followers voted yes to her poll. The Gobhi Parantha indeed looked delicious, with sides of dahi, papad and pickle to go with it.





For the unversed, the Gobhi Parantha is a delicious whole wheat recipe which requires a few ingredients and around thirty minutes to cook. It is popularly had in breakfast in many regions of North India, but can also be eaten as a part of any other meal. Cauliflower is grated to make the parantha filling, which is then combined with other condiments such as ginger, green chillies, salt, and lemon juice. The preparation is similar to any other parantha, made by rolling the wheat flour into a ball shape and filing it with the gobhi stuffing. The parantha is then roasted on a tawa with generous amounts of ghee on both sides. It tastes best when paired with fresh curd, mixed pickle or even when doused with butter.





Click Here To Learn The Recipe Of Gobhi Parantha.









