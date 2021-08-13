By now, we all are aware of Karisma Kapoor's love for everything yummy. Time and again, we have seen the actor posting pictures and videos of all her indulgences. She keeps her 6.1 million fans updated with glimpses of meal dates and cooking sessions. From yummy smoothie bowls to decadent chocolate cakes, we see her enjoying every food to the core. Scrolling through her Insta feed, we can say, Karisma Kapoor likes keeping a balance between health and taste. However, she also doesn't leave any stone unturned to make her days special and super delicious. Taker her recent post on the photo gallery app for instance.





Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a story featuring her Friday indulgence. And it included a bowl of gulab jamun and kheer. And trust us, each of the two desserts looked oh-so-delicious. Alongside the story, she wrote, "Friday delight." Take a look:





Earlier, she shared glimpses of her 'productive weekend' that featured her enjoying tableful of yummy delicacies, along with sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was the occasion of National Sisters Day (which was on August 1, 2021), and the Kapoor siblings made the most of it. From chicken curry to chocolate cakes and much more - they had it all.

Karisma also gave us a sneak peek into their bingeing spree through Insta Reels. The video had popular Justin Bieber song "Yeah, you got that yummy-yum" playing in the background.





"Always love our lunches," she wrote alongside the post. Take a look:





