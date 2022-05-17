Mango is undoubtedly one of the most delicious summer fruits. The sweet and juicy treat is relished by countless Indians. There are hundreds of mango varieties to be found across the country that are locally popular but difficult to procure. A new initiative by a Karnataka Government enterprise aims to deliver local varieties of mangoes grown in the state to customers through the online medium. The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMD&MCL) launched a website on 16th May 2022 to market the produce directly to the customers without any intermediaries.





The online portal goes by the name of Karnataka's trademark Karsiri Mangoes. It has been launched on Monday in collaboration with India Post. You can access it at www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in. The idea is to directly connect farmers with customers who can relish delicious, farm-fresh mangoes delivered to their doorstep at a minimal cost. This initiative is ideal for the hot summer months when mango becomes a staple fruit for its hydrating properties and health benefits.





Whether raw or as dessert, mango is a summer must-have. Photo: iStock

The Karsiri portal is owned by the KSMD and lists about 25 different mango items at the time of writing. Alphonso, Banganpalli, Neelum, Amrapali, Dashehari, Kesar, Beneshan, Totapuri, Malgova, Mallika, Raspuri and Sendhura are some of the mango varieties featured on the website. Fresh and exotic fruits such as Pomegranate, Guava, Rambutan, Avocado and Figs will also soon be made available on the portal.





Currently, only Bengaluru residents can register on the website and place their orders. Minimum order of 3kgs is a must for the Karnataka government's website. Photographs and prices of the mango varieties are displayed alongside. Select the mango you want; the farmers will directly pack and supply their mangoes to you through the General Post Office in Bengaluru.





What did you think of this interesting and unique initiative by the Karnataka government? Tell us in the comments.