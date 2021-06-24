Summers and mangoes go hand-in-hand. There is no doubt that the sweet and soft goodness of mangoes tastes best in the summer heat. The love for mangoes in our country is so much that people not only eat it as a fruit but also consume it by making a variety of dishes out of it. We have found ways to indulge in this fruit, whether it is mango chutney or desserts or even curries. Now, as the summer season is going to end, we would have to wait a long time to have this fruit. But as long as it is available in the market, let's make the most of it by trying out dry mango kuzhambu - a delicious and tangy mango curry.





Health Benefits Of Mangoes:

Mangoes are known to be low in calories and full of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin K, potassium, riboflavin, and magnesium. Along with their nutritional benefits, mangoes can also help to boost immunity, support heart health, and improve digestion, hair and skin.

With the number of benefits mangoes have, make a dry mango kuzhambu for a twist of taste and enjoy your family.





How To Make Dry Mango Kuzhambu | Dry Mango Kuzhambu Recipe

To make this recipe, you would need 12-14 dried mango pieces, tamarind, gooseberry, one pinch of heeng, one spring curry leaves, one tablespoon of sambhar powder, two tablespoons of coriander seeds, three red chillies, two tablespoon tur dal, channa dal and urad dal, one tablespoon of black pepper mustard seeds, half a tablespoon of cumin and salt to taste.





First, you would need to soak tamarind in the water. Then, dry roast coriander seeds, red chillies tur dal, channa dal and urad dal, black pepper, mustard seeds and cumin. Be careful not to burn them. Once done, cool and put in a blender. Grind to make a coarse mix.





Now, in a separate pan, put the dried mangoes and bring them to a boil. Meanwhile, take out the tamarind extract, put it in a pan and add salt, heeng and sambhar powder. Let it boil till the raw smell goes away. Later add boiled mango pieces to it with grounded powder and curry leaves. Let it simmer for a while.





Once the curry thickens, temper with some oil, mustard seeds, urad dal and curry leaves. Serve hot with rice and enjoy with your family!





For the full recipe of dry mango kuzhambu, click here.