Actor Kartik Aaryan and actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene were recently in Pune to promote their next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the city, during a pit stop at an eatery, Kartik and Madhuri enjoyed a plate of vada pav. The two were spotted sharing laughs and bites, captivating a lively crowd of fans eager for a glimpse of the stars. In an Instagram video, Kartik shared this culinary moment, with both he and Madhuri holding a plate of vada pav, accompanied by red and green chutneys.

Kartik's caption perfectly captured the joy of the occasion: “A Vada Pav Date With My Manju,” along with a tag for Madhuri. Adding a touch of local flair, he included a Marathi phrase: “Hi Diwali Bhool Bhulaiyaa chi,” which translates to “This Diwali is for Bhool Bhulaiyaa.” The scene was a true celebration of this iconic street food.

Watch the video here:

Kartik Aaryan's love for street food is something fans can't get enough of. From roadside Chinese to spicy chaats, his feed is packed with mouthwatering moments. A few months ago, he treated his fans to a taste of Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, where he was seen relishing a tangy matar chaat, complete with an inviting aloo tikki setup on the side. His caption? A cheeky nod to his food escapades: "Just Chaat-ing."

Kartik Aaryan's love for local food is well-known, and his trip to Ahmedabad in June 2024 was no exception. He treated himself to an indulgent, lip-smacking Gujarati thali that became the highlight of his visit. Kartik shared a reel capturing the moment, showing the person loading up a grand platter with one delicious dish after another until the thali was a feast for the eyes. Kartik watched the process with rapt attention, clearly amazed by the sheer variety of flavours before him.

Apart from street food, Kartik Aaryan also has a knack for satisfying his sweet cravings. On a trip to Melbourne in August 2024, he didn't miss the chance to explore the sweet treats. From posing with a large cotton candy to an adventurous hunt for ice cream, Kartik's sweet escapades were as entertaining as they were delicious. In one clip, Kartik's disappointment is clear when his chosen ice cream spot turns out to be closed. Luckily, the search ends sweetly when he finds a spot to indulge, finally ordering his favourite flavours.

We don't know about you, but all this talk has us craving some mouthwatering treats right now!