Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his latest film Dhamaka. And, the praises for his work in the movie are following him even at a coffee shop. The actor, who plays the protagonist in the film, was in for a shock when his morning coffee was served with surprising details. His cup of coffee came with the name "Arjun Pathak" written on it. Are you wondering why Kartik Aryan was so excited about it? ICYMI, Arjun Pathak is the name of Kartik's character in Dhamaka. The name on the coffee cup only goes on to show how deeply the character etched itself on the minds of viewers.





This wasn't the first time that Kartik Aaryan received his cuppa with "Arjun Pathak" written on it. Earlier too, the actor had shared a photo where he held such a coffee cup. In this pic, Kartik smiled at the cup and captioned the image, "In Delhi." For sure, his character in the film is being welcomed with warmth by viewers across India.

The success of the film, Dhamaka, also followed Kartik Aaryan into his birthday celebrations, November 22. The actor's birthday delight was a mouth-watering chocolate-glazed cake. It had “Dhamaka boy” written on top. Tempered chocolate decorations and a "Happy birthday" cake topper also stuck out of the top of the delectable cake. Know more about it here.

Kartik Aaryan is one of those Bollywood foodies with whom we can all relate. His foodie trips take him to the street food stalls in Mumbai. How do we know? The actor himself posted a photo where we see him standing in front of a roadside Chinese food stall. What caught our attention is that Kartik ate the food right there, after keeping the plate on the bonnet of his car. Read more about it here.

Well, it doesn't end here. Kartik Aaryan loves "Kadak chai". The actor once posted a video where he said, "Din bhar ki thakan chali jaati hai [You forget about the day-long tiredness]." He also wrote "Suurrrr ke" to replicate the slurping noise of drinking a hot cup of tea. Read about it here.