Kartik Aaryan is beaming with joy as he turned a year older today. The 31-year-old actor is currently celebrating the success of his latest film Dhamaka. Kartik has been receiving praises for his performance as a reporter in the film. Adding to this joy is a befitting birthday cake for the actor. Kartik shared a post on Instagram with his chocolate-glazed birthday cake that had “Dhamaka boy” written on it, along with a “Happy Birthday” cake topper and white chocolate decorations. The actor wrote, “Phir se birthday aaya. Phir se khushiyan laaya. Sab 2-2 baar wish karo mujhe (Here's my birthday once again. And, it brought joy this time too. Everyone, wish me twice.)”





The actor has proved to his fans that he is a foodie at heart. And Kartik Aaryan's food adventures are not restrained to posh restaurants and Bollywood parties. In fact, he is a fan of street food. A recent social media update showed us this side of the actor. In the photo, we see Kartik's car parked on a Mumbai street late at night. He chose to have some Chinese food from a nearby stall. He placed his plate of food on the bonnet of his car and was seen relishing the dish. Read more about it here.





During the wrap-up of a film, Kartik Aaryan and Alaya Furniturewalla celebrated the completion of the shoot with delicious food. Not one but five chocolate cakes graced the occasion. One of the cakes featured a colourful clapperboard that read, “It's a wrap”. The other cakes had yummy-looking white cream and dark chocolate icing. Take a look at the cakes here.





Kartik Aaryan's food posts can give us health inspirations too. Don't believe us? Here's the actor posing with a bowl of fruit salad that consisted of watermelon slices. He seemed to be on set, ready for a shoot. But nothing could deter him from this healthy breakfast. If healthy food is your goal, dive into healthy breakfast bowls as Kartik does. He wrote in the caption, “Aaj breakfast mein sabr ka phal khaya. Aap logon ne kya khaya (Ate the fruit of patience for breakfast today. What did you have)?”

We definitely love the foodie in Kartik Aaryan. What do you think?