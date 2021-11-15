Kartik Aaryan is a foodie and it's evident from his social media posts. The actor has never shied away from displaying his love for food, even if it means having something from the roadside. Recently, the actor was seen enjoying some Chinese food from a roadside food stall in Mumbai. The actor stopped his car at a street in Juhu, close to a Chinese food stall that was open late into the night. He relished Chinese food while keeping the plate on his car's bonnet. Kartik shared the photo of him eating on his Instagram handle. Take a look:

A while ago, the Kartik Aaryan had posted a video of him sitting with friends and sipping hot tea. What made the post even more relatable was the loud slurping sounds that we could hear. He captioned the post, "Din bhar ki thakan chali jaati hai (You forget about the day-long tiredness)." He also added a teacup emoji.





Kartik Aaryan loves gorging on a variety of Indian foods from time to time. Some time ago, he was seen enjoying a wholesome south Indian breakfast while shooting. From the post, we could see Kartik gorging on delicious dosa, sambar, and chutney. There was a dry potato curry kept in a bowl. There were many other curries along with sambar. There were some juicy and mouth-watering jalebis too.





Some time ago, Kartik Aaryan shared pictures from the wrap-up shoot of one of his films, where they celebrated with 5 lip-smacking chocolate cakes. One of the cakes had the image of a clapperboard on it, that read, "It's a wrap", with the name of the film.





Kartik Aaryan's food posts are relatable as well as healthy. Once, he posted a picture of him having some fresh watermelon for breakfast. We could see a plate full of watermelon pieces kept in front of him. In the caption, he also used a watermelon emoji.

We love how candid Kartik Aaryan is about his food choices and preferences.