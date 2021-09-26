Breakfast is not just the first but also believed to be the most important meal of the day. It breaks your all-night fast and rejuvenates the body. So, never miss your breakfast, especially if you have a hectic day ahead. Actor Kartik Aaryan seems to be agreeing with us on this. His recent Instagram post is all the breakfast goals we need today. The actor, who has started shooting for his new movie, 'Freddy', uploaded a picture of himself enjoying a delicious South Indian breakfast. He captioned the post, “Ye toh sirf starter hai (this is just the starter) #Freddy's diet.”





In the post, we can see Kartik gorging on dosa, sambar, and chutney. We can spot potato curry in a bowl that's usually used as stuffing for dosas. There are a variety of curries along with sambar. Some mouth-watering jalebis, too, were on offer. Looks like Kartik had a great breakfast.





Here's the post:

Kartik is one of the fittest actors we see in the industry. In an Instagram post last year, we could see him having a healthy breakfast. In the photo that Kartik uploaded, an entire bowl of watermelons was kept in front of him.





Before that, on another occasion, while he was shooting for 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow, Kartik was caught enjoying kachoris at a famous stall in the city. Kartik was surrounded by his fans, who warned him about the calorie content in the kachoris, considering it's deep-fried in oil. However, Kartik just smiled and continued to have the kachoris. Watch the video of Kartik having the kachoris in Lucknow here.





Coming back to Kartik's south Indian breakfast, are you thinking of heading straight to the kitchen to cook up such a meal?