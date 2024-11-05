Supermodel Kendall Jenner rang in her 29th birthday in true Jenner style, keeping her fans in the loop through a series of celebratory photos shared on Instagram. While the shots brimmed with festive vibes, what really caught everyone's eye was the array of not one, not two, but three birthday cakes gracing her big day. In the first frame, Kendall is pictured with a white cake adorned with black ribbons and candles. Posing in front of the cake with her eyes closed, she appears to be making a birthday wish before the candle-blowing and cake-cutting traditions. But that was just the beginning of the sweet treats.





Also Read: Strange Video Of Kendall Jenner Cutting Cucumber Has Internet In Shock





Next, there's an image of the other cakes, and we simply loved the messages on top. One of them was a vanilla cake decorated with red ribbons, and the other looked like a red velvet indulgence. Oh, the messages, you ask? Well, one of them read, “Twenty-something,” and the other had “Witches don't age” in white icing. Kendall also shared a carousel of other photos from the celebration, including a childhood video and shots of the moon. "Another year, I'm blessed, thank you," she wrote in her caption.







The Kardashians are no strangers to food and fun family banter. Kendall's birthday post comes on the heels of a humorous food-related moment between her older sister Kim Kardashian and Kim's daughter, North West. In an October interview with Interview Magazine, North didn't hold back when asked about her mom's cooking. When Kim inquired about her skills in the kitchen, North joked that it had been “two Halloweens” since Kim last cooked, much to the amusement of fans. The 11-year-old shared that while she likes her mom's mac and cheese, she prefers the quick cucumber-and-salt snack Kim makes more frequently.





Also Read:Kim Kardashian Enjoys Classic Cookie Recipe Shared By Her Grandmom





While Kim has claimed she cooks for her kids despite the help of a private chef, her children occasionally spill the beans on her culinary habits. This candid family dynamic is part of what makes the Kardashian-Jenner clan so relatable to fans.





From Kendall's stylish cake choices to Kim's humorous kitchen debates, this family knows how to keep the fun – and the food – at the centre of every celebration.