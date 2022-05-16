The internet has proven time and again that celebrities and their bizarre antics will never go unnoticed. Remember the time when Nigella Lawson accidently mis-pronounced the word 'microwave' on a cooking show, going viral and how? Whether it is a slip-up, a fumble or faux pas or even anything else that celebrities are doing wrong - internet users promptly sit up and take notice. These moments leave us shocked and even surprised on seeing this side of our favourite celebrities. And a recent moment was no different. A video of American model Kendall Jenner cutting a cucumber has surfaced on social media, and it has left the internet utterly bewildered. Take a look:
The videos were shared on Twitter by @qinnitan and @badtasticb, and have raked in thousands of views, comments and likes.
the way kendall jenner proved she has never cut a cucumber in her entire life and was just trying to be relatable to the cameras will never not be funny, hey chef ????, can you come cut this cucumber for my 26 year old daughter ???? pic.twitter.com/wNW84ZUag0— qinnitan (@qinnitan) May 12, 2022
The way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me pic.twitter.com/K0mBmvkzHu— ♔b (@badtasticb) May 12, 2022
Kendal Jenner's video was from the OTT series 'The Kardashians' and has surfaced on Twitter on 13 May. In a section of the episode, the American model wanted to make a snack for herself. Her mother Kris Jenner offered to call the chef to help her out with it. However, she refused and said that she would make it herself as it was pretty easy. She then started to cut the cucumber in the most bizarre fashion possible. Clearly struggling with it, Kendall said that she was 'not a professional' and the camera shouldn't zoom in on her. Her mother Kris watched and warned her not to cut herself and offered to call the chef again. But Kendall refused and kept at it.
Twitter users were in shock after seeing the American model struggle with cutting cucumbers. They could not fathom how she was unable to complete such a simple and basic task. Several users shared their reactions and responses to the bizarre video. They also questioned the strange technique she was using, and why she had never been taught this task before.
Take a look at the reactions to the video:
Obsessed with Kendall Jenner trying to prove she's not an out of touch spoiled rich girl by insisting on making her own snack and almost dislocating her shoulder trying to slice a cucumber.— Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) May 12, 2022
Please would be nice when you ask someone to help you ????— jennie mascall (@studfall) May 14, 2022
It doesn't seem like Kris knows that what she is doing is incorrect LMAO— judy mf gemstone (@ke1hatch) May 13, 2022
they cut that part out— Miley ???? (@MilesKlee) May 13, 2022
The way Kris got out of the chair so the camera can stop focusing in on Kendall's disability to cut a cucumber.— T (@mommyto2022) May 14, 2022
Kendall Jenner saying one of her secret passions in life is architecture, but not knowing how to cut a cucumber is really stressing me out pic.twitter.com/E1Ez5JAUvm— Shaughna Phillips (@Shaughna_P) May 13, 2022
The way Kendall Jenner cuts a cucumber is one of the weirdest things I have ever seen and is such a definitive comment on celebrity and wealth and different realities #Kardashiansonhulu— Bolu Babalola ???????? (@BeeBabs) May 15, 2022
I want a game show where Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show us what they think the proper way to do basic things is like cutting a cucumber, putting gas in a car, shopping at old navy etc— Ryne Bailey (@ryanbailey25) May 13, 2022
Watching Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber is one of most painful things I've ever seen— kirsten (@kmrqsk) May 12, 2022
What did you think of the video of Kendall Jenner cutting cucumbers? Tell us in the comments below.
