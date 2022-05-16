The internet has proven time and again that celebrities and their bizarre antics will never go unnoticed. Remember the time when Nigella Lawson accidently mis-pronounced the word 'microwave' on a cooking show, going viral and how? Whether it is a slip-up, a fumble or faux pas or even anything else that celebrities are doing wrong - internet users promptly sit up and take notice. These moments leave us shocked and even surprised on seeing this side of our favourite celebrities. And a recent moment was no different. A video of American model Kendall Jenner cutting a cucumber has surfaced on social media, and it has left the internet utterly bewildered. Take a look:





The videos were shared on Twitter by @qinnitan and @badtasticb, and have raked in thousands of views, comments and likes.

(Also Read: Zomato Shares Meme On Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 Dress; Internet In Splits)





Kendal Jenner's video was from the OTT series 'The Kardashians' and has surfaced on Twitter on 13 May. In a section of the episode, the American model wanted to make a snack for herself. Her mother Kris Jenner offered to call the chef to help her out with it. However, she refused and said that she would make it herself as it was pretty easy. She then started to cut the cucumber in the most bizarre fashion possible. Clearly struggling with it, Kendall said that she was 'not a professional' and the camera shouldn't zoom in on her. Her mother Kris watched and warned her not to cut herself and offered to call the chef again. But Kendall refused and kept at it.





Twitter users were in shock after seeing the American model struggle with cutting cucumbers. They could not fathom how she was unable to complete such a simple and basic task. Several users shared their reactions and responses to the bizarre video. They also questioned the strange technique she was using, and why she had never been taught this task before.





Take a look at the reactions to the video:

What did you think of the video of Kendall Jenner cutting cucumbers? Tell us in the comments below.