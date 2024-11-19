The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Food Safety Department to conduct regular inspections at eateries across the state and seize stale and substandard food items. Commission chairperson Alexander Thomas stated the need for strict legal action against establishments violating the Food Safety Act, according to a press release.





The directive was issued to the Assistant Commissioner of the Food Safety Department in Ernakulam, the release stated.





The action follows a complaint by social activist T N Prathapan, who urged monthly checks on the quality of oil, water, fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat used in cooking, particularly in large hotels.

The release also noted that the Food Safety Department had submitted a report on inspections conducted in the Ernakulam district.





As part of these measures, police, in coordination with revenue and local self-government departments, have been conducting nighttime inspections of roadside eateries (thattukadas) twice a month, the release added.

