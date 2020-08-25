KFC Removes 64-Year-Old "Finger Lickin'" Slogan From Ads Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kentucky Fried Chicken has taken the decision to temporarily avoid using its slogan.

There's no denying the fact that our lives as we knew have completely changed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Employers are encouraging employees to work from home, people are only venturing out when absolutely necessary and only when armed with masks, sanitisers and face shields. Food brands and restaurants are also constantly upgrading their health and sanitation practices to adapt to the post-Covid world. This has also been accompanied with a drastic change in the way they advertise. Kentucky Fried Chicken aka KFC took to social media to announce that they would no longer be using their well-known slogan, "It's Finger Lickin' Good," in their advertisements because of the Covid-19 pandemic.





The announcement was made on social media as well as in an official statement on the fast food giant's website. The slogan "It's Finger Lickin' Good," has been around since 64 years which in itself is an impressive feat for the KFC brand. In the current context, however, touching the face is an activity better avoided - which is why KFC's removal of the slogan is a welcome move.





Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, said in a statement, "We find ourselves in a unique situation-having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of "It's Finger Lickin' Good", rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn't changing one bit." KFC followed up the statement with a YouTube video which had the words "Finger Lickin'" blurred in every frame. Take a look:











KFC clarified that the slogan removal is only temporary, and will return as part of the brand's advertising scheme when the time is right. Let's see what the Fried Chicken experts come up with next!







