Love Fried Chicken? This KFC Crocs (Fried Chicken Shoe) Might Just Be For You

KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog is a limited edition shoe covered in a fried chicken print.

Are you one of the millions across the world who love KFC's fried chicken to their bones? So much so, that you wear your love for it on your sleeve? Now, you can wear it on your feet too! KFC has joined hands with footwear major Crocs to come out with a bizarre shoe that looks nothing less like KFC's signature fried chicken bucket. KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog is a limited edition shoe covered in a fried chicken print, which is slated for Spring 2020 release. Are we hearing 'toe-licking good'?





A CNN report quoted KFC CMO Andrea Zahumensky for a news release, "Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of."





Coming soon, fresh out of the fryer. Put #KFCCrocs on your bucket list. @kfc melovemealot pic.twitter.com/ONh33waFgF



— Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) February 12, 2020

The Kentucky Fried Chicken and Crocs created this eccentric shoe, which could be the right fit for chicken lovers with some whimsical fantasies. The footwear was designed meticulously featuring a white Croslite foam base with ventilation ports, decorated in a fried chicken print. The sole of the shoe is dressed with the iconic red and white stripes of KFC buckets. Each pair comes with attachable charms that can be easily mistaken for the real fried chicken; after all, they look as well as smell just like the real fried chicken dish! Yes, you are in for a real experience of wearing KFC chicken bucket right there in your feet. And, you can keep soaking in the fragrance right up till the summer season.







Crocs CMO Terence Reilly added "they were thrilled with this 'bucket list' partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog," the CNN report stated.





The Crocs are prized at $59.99 and will be available in unisex sizes all through this spring.







