International Pizza Day is celebrated annually on February 9 to honour the world's most beloved dish. While an original Italian delicacy, the pie has become an integral part of many cultures around the globe. The celebration honours its rich history and diverse flavours as well as its communal spirit to bring all communities together for a slice. The best way to commemorate the occasion is to grab a slice with your loved ones or even during a cosy night in alone.





Before you do that, let's check out the history and origins of pizza and how it became the global phenomenon it is today.





Pizza: History and origin

While we all know that Italy's Naples is recognised as the birthplace of pizzas, the concept of flatbreads with toppings originated in ancient civilisations of Greece, Rome and Egypt. Food historians suggest that these early loaded flatbreads may have been the ancestors to the modern-day pizza that came into existence around the 16th century.





Pizza was initially a staple food for the common people. The working class relied on them as a quick and affordable meal option. It took another century or so for the nobility to start appreciating the dish that required no cutlery.





Another popular legend surrounding the origins of a classic pizza tells the story of King Umberto I and Queen Margherita's Naples visit in 1889. The royal couple tried several varieties of the pie but the one that Queen Margherita liked the most was a simple yet flavorful combination of tomato sauce, green basil and mozzarella cheese. The particular variety of pizza was then named after her in her honour.





Pizza transformed from a local Italian delicacy to one of the most loved dishes in the world.

Pizza's rise to popularity in the US

For several years, pizza remained largely confined within the country's borders. However, the massive displacement of people during World War II led to Italian immigrants bringing their culinary traditions to the United States.





They attempted to recreate their favourite dish using locally available ingredients. The popularity of pizza soared in post-war New York and paved the way for the creation of diverse regional styles such as the Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, Detroit-style pizza, New York slice and more.





Over the years, the pizza travelled from the US to its neighbouring countries and other continents. There are currently more than 600 distinct types of pizza being made worldwide. The variety of toppings and regional styles of the dish continues to grow.







5 Easy Pizza Recipes

Pepperoni Pizza – A classic favourite, loaded with spicy pepperoni slices and gooey cheese. Multigrain Pizza – A healthy twist with a multi-grain base topped with mushrooms or your favourite veggies. Chicken Pizza – Juicy chicken chunks paired with cheese, garlic, and onion for a hearty bite. Margherita Pizza – The timeless Italian classic with tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil. Kebab and Paneer Pizza – A fusion delight combining Mughlai seekh kebabs with creamy paneer on a cheesy base.

If you're ready to whip up these delicious pizzas at home, explore our easy-to-follow recipes here.