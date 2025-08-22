A crisp, cool slice of cucumber has the power to provide instant relief during the scorching heat of summer. Also, during the rainy season, if drinking water becomes overwhelming, a single bite of the juicy fruit helps in rejuvenating the body's hydration and provides a cooling effect in the humid weather. But ever wondered about indulging in the peels of cucumbers? A viral video on Instagram highlights one such vendor selling the peels of cucumbers at Rs 10 per kg.





The video begins with a content creator interacting with the cucumber peel seller in Kolkata. He asks, "Dada Kheere ke chilke kitne rupae kilo (Brother, how much does cucumber peel cost per kg)?" As the vendor informs about the price, the content creator asks for one such serving, but quizzes him, "Dada, kheere ke chilke kaun kha raha hai (Brother, who is eating the cucumber peels)?"





Listening to the peel seller's response, the content creator further asks if the cucumber peels would be accompanied by anything to enhance their taste. In reply, the seller quips about the powdered cumin, black pepper and salt.





At the end of the video, the content creator showcases the paper plate full of cucumber peels served alongside a bit of those powders to rejuvenate its taste. The video was captioned as "Found 10 rupees per kg cucumber peel."





The video instantly piqued the interest of the foodies on social media.





A user said, "What all do we have to see," followed by a face with tears of joy emoji.





Another added, "Now we are ahead of China."





Someone wondered, "Now only this was left."





"Who eats cucumber peels," a person wondered.





Meanwhile, a person stated, "Everything is needed, eat the big peels. Well, it is a good thing to eat brother, vitamins and iron deficiency in body will be fulfilled.





"When I used to eat in my childhood, people used to eat me goat. Now tell me who is the goat," read a hilarious comment.





A foodie exclaimed, "Side me Kheere ki salad wala baitha hogaaa isika Ristedaar 1 kaam me 2 k daam (There must be a relative of him sitting nearby, selling cucumber salad. Two works in one go.)"

Health Benefits Of Cucumber Peels:

While eating cucumber peels may sound weird, it is packed with nutrients that can help benefit our overall health. According to consultant nutritionist. Rupali Datta, "We generally recommend eating any fruit with peels as they contain essential fibre that is a must for your body. The dark green colour of the cucumber peel indicates the presence of antioxidants in it, which ensures nourishment. Moreover, these peels contain quite a few macro-nutrients that contribute to a healthy body."

Here're The Top 3 Benefits Of Cucumber Peels:

1. Fibre Rich:

The insoluble fibre sweeps through the digestive tract easily and creates a faecal bulk, further helping in relieving constipation.

2. Contain Beta Carotene:

They contain beta-carotene, which is an antioxidant that helps with immunity, skin and eye care.

3. Packed With Vitamin K:

Vitamin K plays a vital role in activating proteins that your body needs for healthy bone maintenance.