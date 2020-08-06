SEARCH
  • Kriti Kharbanda's Lebanese Platter Is Giving Us Cooking Goals. Seen It Yet?

Kriti Kharbanda's Lebanese Platter Is Giving Us Cooking Goals. Seen It Yet?

Actor Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram to share a delicious Lebanese platter that she prepared at home - check it out!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: August 06, 2020 15:46 IST

Kriti Kharbanda's cooking diaries are giving us serious goals.

  • Kriti Kharbanda is a self-confessed cook and foodie
  • Her Instagram handle gave us serious lockdown cooking inspiration
  • Take a look at the delicious Lebanese platter she prepared

The period of home-quarantine during lockdown has brought out the best of the hidden chefs in people. Home cooks have experimented with a number of dishes and cuisines while staying indoors. There has been an increasing preference for simple cooking with ingredients that are easily available; which is why, a growing trend of recipes like Dalgona coffee and banana bread has been seen in lockdown. Lebanese cuisine also has a plethora of recipes which can be made with the simplest of ingredients at home. Actor Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram to share a delicious Lebanese platter that she prepared at home. Take a look:

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

"Cheesy kinda day," wrote Kriti Kharbanda sharing the picture of the Lebanese platter. The picture featured a delicious hummus dip made with chickpeas as the main ingredient along with fresh green olives. Two different kinds of cheese preparations could also be seen in the picture. The whole click was beautifully plated along with some toasted bread on the side to enjoy the classic Lebanese dips with.

Many of us may not know that actor Kriti Kharbanda is a self-proclaimed cook and she regularly shares pictures from her cooking diaries. She is dating actor Pulkit Samrat and both of them are big foodies who regularly indulge themselves in some delicious meals. Pulkit Samrat also makes some interesting and unique dishes for Kriti Kharbanda, the pictures of which she shared on Instagram. Take a look:



A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

We hope to see more such glimpses from the actor's foodie diaries for us to get cooking inspiration from!

