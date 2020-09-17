SEARCH
One Viral Tweet From Daughter Made A Man's Taco Truck Popular; Here's The Whole Story

Viral Twitter post: A 21-year-old woman from Texas could not stand her father's taco truck losing customers during the Coronavirus pandemic and took to Twitter to ask people for help.

Twitter post asking for help improve taco business went viral.

All it took was one tweet from a daughter to boost her father's slipping taco business. The 21-year-old woman from Texas, Giselle Aviles, could not stand her father's taco truck losing customers during the Coronavirus pandemic, which has badly hit the food industry. Giselle took to Twitter to ask people for help. The heart-breaking plea soon broke the internet with several people responding and re-tweeting her tweet. This led to the taco truck becoming more popular than ever and business taking a turnaround for good.

The viral Twitter post by Giselle read - "I wouldn't normally do this, but my dad's taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today, If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!!" The humble post melted many hearts and got them to try their favourite tacos from her father's taco truck.

Two days after the tweet, Giselle's father Elias Aviles went to his taco truck and was taken aback by a queue of customers waiting for him to open shop. "Business was so busy the food truck had to close down twice - once to restock and again when they were completely sold out. He even recruited his daughter to help with the orders," reported CNN.

Giselle returned to Twitter to thank the users, "My dad doesn't understand social media but he does want to let everyone know that he is so grateful for everyone who is spreading the word. Thank you for bringing a smile to his face, Covid has been a nightmare for small businesses."
 

