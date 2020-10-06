Missing Local Street Food? Now You Can Order Your Favourite Chaats Online

Street food from local vendors can be ordered on Swiggy.

Nothing can beat a spicy, lip-smacking plate of bhel puri, chaat, gol gappe and samosa from all those street food vendors that once could be spotted in every nook and corner of the city. Don't you miss taking a casual stroll in the evening just to reach your neighbourhood street stall, or going all the way to Old Delhi to enjoy the signature street foods that you can get there only? Even after the lockdown lifted, many of us have been following the safety protocols and avoiding stepping out. Here's a good news for all home-bound street food-lovers like us - you can now order online your favourite snacks from your favourite street food vendor, and enjoy your evenings the same way, but at home.





The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MoHUA) has launched this initiative in five cities - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Indore and Varanasi. The pilot roll-out will start in these cities, and is soon expected to reach other cities all over the country.





As many as 250 street food vendors have been brought onboard, who will be equipped with digital technology to connect to their customers. This move is being seen as a major headway in boosting the business of small food vendors, which has been hit hard due to the Coronavirus pandemic.





The scheme was launched under the aegis of Prime Minister Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) with support from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Swiggy that has been appointed as the food delivery partner.

"The street vendors will be helped with PAN and FSSAI registration, training on technology/partner app usage, menu digitisation and pricing, hygiene and packaging best practices," said the statement issued by MoHUA.





So, all you have to do is open the Swiggy app and order from the string of street vendors in your city to enjoy your loved chaat. If the street food vendors are happy with this new initiative, we are definitely happier.







