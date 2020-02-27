Malaika Arora's Blueberry Crumble Is All Things Delicious And Vegan (Pic Inside)

Malaiak Arora shared a glimpse of her vegan invention on Instagram.

There is something about the humble crumble that no matter you like sweet treats or not, it will always call out to you. Blame the vibrant colours or the citrusy sweet flavours, a bowl of crumble can completely transform your breakfast table and even your diet. And, guess what? Even our celebs love to indulge in a bowl of this delightful treat! The best part about crumble is that one can mould it according to one's liking and diet preferences. So, if you want to indulge a bit, you may add whole lot of fruits, yogurt and even chocolate syrup, but if you are a fitness enthusiast like Malaika Arora, you can make a healthy, vegan crumble with fruity punch and loads of cereals!





Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Besides following a strict healthy diet, she has a fitness regime that she wouldn't miss out on for anything. Her enviable physique is a proof of that. And, just like all of us, even she has a sweet tooth that wants to let it go and indulge a little bit. But, being a vegan that she is, Malaika transforms those cravings into something super healthy to satiate the taste buds. That's exactly what she did recently when she prepared a super healthy, vegan crumble herself.





She shared a picture of her unique invention on Instagram and wrote, 'Attempted a blueberry crumble...fully vegan b healthy'. The bowl sure seemed like a healthy meal consisting of what looked like cereals and oats on top of blueberry sauce. Have a look-

The crumble must be a guilt-free treat that we would love to try! Here's hoping Malaika keeps giving us diet and fitness goals along with such delicious recipes to try at home.







