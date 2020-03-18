This Is What Malaika Arora Had To Say About Her Piece Of Chocolate Cake, And We Agree!

Malaika Arora is filling our Instagram feeds with food goals and we are not complaining. It is always a delight to get glimpses of the foodie side of our stars. Malaika Arora, who turned vegan a while back, has been keeping her fans hooked with her food posts online. She often posts stories and videos of her vegan and healthy delicacies. However, on Monday, she shared a picture of a half-eaten piece of chocolate cake, but the caption here is the real winner. She wrote, "Chocolate cake for the soul." That's right; your favourite fitness icon indulges too and how! The cake was sent to her by the farm-to fork cafe; Yogisattva. The cafe; is based out of Mumbai, and makes delicacies with whole foods and plant-based sources.





Malaika Arora followed up the story with an interesting tidbit on the high-protein content of broccoli. The post that she reshared was by lowcarbcabana.com, "for all meat protein obsessed and sceptics..some trivia", she captioned it. Broccoli happens to be enriched with fibre, vitamin K and calcium. Broccoli contains very little calories and is incredible for diabetes management and weight loss. Broccoli is also effective for healthy bones, owing to its high phosphorous content.

Malaika was last seen as a judge on Supermodel of the year that was aired on MTV. She is also a judge on India's Best Dancer; she shares the jury panel with Terrence Louis and Geeta Kapoor.







